England national team coach Gareth Southgate has announced his final squad for the rescheduled Euro 2020.

Twenty-six stars are left in the selection after seven players from the provisional squad announced last week were omitted.

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard who was on loand at West Ham last term is among those failed to make it along with Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale .

Another Red Devils player, Mason Greenwood, pulled out due to medical issue.

England’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2020:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillps (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).