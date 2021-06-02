Dynamos have now completed the registration of all the players in their squad for this campaign.

The Glamour Boys faced challenges in registering some of their stars and had only twenty-one players available on the first match-day of the Chibuku Super Cup last month.

Among the initially ineligible players were Godknows Murwira, Geofrey Chitsumba, Luke Musikiri, Antonio Bill and Shadreck Nyahwa who was at the centre of a dispute with his former club Bulawayo Chiefs. Amakhosi Amahle were insisting the midfielder was still contracted to them when he moved to Harare and wanted a transfer fee.

The same situation was also affecting the registration of Newman Sianchali after moving from rivals CAPS United.

The only player in the squad that was yet to be cleared was Juan Mutudza but he is now registered and will be available for selection against ZPC Kariba in a matchday 3 encounter on Thursday.

A statement by Dynamos confirmed the news: “Juan Adrian Mutudza’s registration is complete and is eligible for selection in our match against ZPC Kariba on Thursday in the Chibuku Super Cup.”

Pic Credit: Facebook/Dynamos