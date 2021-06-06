Dynamos and CAPS United will clash in the first installment of the Harare Derby in the Chibuku Super Cup this afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Competition: Chibuku Super Cup, First Round – Matchday 4.

Date, Kick-off times & Venue:

June 6, 3 pm CAT at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Are fans allowed inside the stadium?

No fans are allowed in and around the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TV & Stream Info:

ZTN will cover the match and broadcast will be available on their Facebook page and YouTube channel via live stream.

Teams News:

Dynamos have a full-strength squad available after successfully registered all of their players. The team also received a boost when King Nadolo returned to full fitness ahead of the clash. David Temwanjera is also part of the Matchday squad.

CAPS United also have a full squad ahead of match.

Form

Both teams are undefeated in the campaign but it’s Dynamos who are leading the group after picking seven points while Caps United are second with five points.

The Glamour Boys are yet to concede a goal in the tournament while United have failed to keep a clean sheet in every match they have played, letting in four goals in their three games thus far.

What the coaches said:

Tonderai Ndiraya: “The victory against Yadah and the follow up win against ZPC Kariba has brought confidence and some momentum back to the team.

“I hope the momentum will give us consistency going into the derby and all the other matches to come.”