The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the draw for the 2021 AFCON tournament has been postponed.

The draw ceremony was scheduled to happen on the 25th of this month.

Zimbabwe are among the twenty-three teams that qualified for the competition set for January next year in Cameroon. The other place will be taken up by the winner in the postponed match between Benin or Sierra Leone.

A statement by CAF reads: “At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The draw was initially scheduled for 25 June 2021 and a new date will be announced in due course.

“CAF continues to work together with its partners, the Cameroon government and the LOC with the objective of making the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 a successful event and a great celebration of African football.”

The postponement of the draw, meanwhile, follows after CAF also suspended the World Cup qualifiers that were supposed to take place this month due to the pandemic.