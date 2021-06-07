The fixtures for the matchday 5 of the Chibuku Super Cup have been announced.

Only Group One games are scheduled for this weekend with Dynamos facing Harare City while Herentals and Yadah clash in double header at National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

ZPC Kariba and CAPS United will play in the other match at the same venue in the following day.

The Group 1 teams will be involved in the action alone because their pool has six teams and have extra two rounds to play.

ZTN will stream live the games on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

No fans will be allowed into the match venues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the fixtures scheduled for this weekend.

Sat 12 June

Herentals vs Yadah (Grp 1, 11 am at National Sports Stadium)

Dynamos vs Harare City (Grp 1, 3 pm at National Sports Stadium)

Sun 13 June

ZPC Kariba vs CAPS United (Grp 1, 1 pm at National Sports Stadium)

*All times CAT.