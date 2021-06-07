The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) continues with it’s initiative to furnish rural communities with football equipment.

The Felton Kamambo-led administration last month embarked on a rural grassroots outreach programme aimed at donating football kits, balls and training equipment for the establishment of youth leagues in rural communities around

So far, Chipinge and Ngezi have benefited from the initiative.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association donated equipment for 10 teams to the community of Zvishavane-Ngezi on 5 June,” ZIFA said in a statement.

“ZIFA dignitaries present at the handover are:

Stanley Chapeta – ZIFA board member

Pervious Mathe – Midlands Province chairperson

Pithias Shoko – Central region board member

Xolisani Gwesela – Communications manager

Wison Mutekede – Technical Director

Timothy Mazhindu – Registration Manager.”

“The executive committee has embarked on a rural youth football equipment donation initiative.

Zvishavane-Ngezi was the second beneficiary after Chipinge South. More donations are lined up in different rural communities in the coming months.”

