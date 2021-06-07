Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu says his side experienced a lot of problems ahead of their match against Bulawayo City in the Matchday 4 of the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday.

Bosso missed three days of training after the players went on strike, demanding a pay increment.

The situation only came under control a day before the match but there was little time to adequately prepare for the game.

Despite this, Highlanders managed to produced a decent performance and won the encounter 1-0, thanks to Ariel Sibanda’s 86th penalty kick.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, Mpofu commended the courage showed by his charges, saying: “It was a game where we came here with a lot of problems, a game where as a coach we came without tactical work, a game which we didn’t prepare for as much as I wanted as a coach.

“We didn’t train on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and had a light training session yesterday (Saturday). What the boys said to me after Saturday training was we’re done with our problems; we want to focus on our problems after the game.

“They said we want to fight for you coach, we want to fight for the team and they did exactly that.”

The result saw Highlanders moving to seven points, tied with Group 2 leaders Chicken Inn who have a superior goal difference.