Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi has been named the 2020/21 Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament.

The 35-year old was instrumental in Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) getting their first ever silverware, the Nedbank Cup.

He kept four clean sheets in the knockout tournament.

He walks away with a cool R150 000 for his efforts.

The DStv Premiership Awards are currently on.