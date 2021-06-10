Georginio Wijnaldum has signed a contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain after he snubbed Barcelona on the last minute.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed a three-year deal with the Dutchman this afternoon.

Gini is joining PSG as a free agent following the end of his contract with Liverpool.

The signing of the contract comes days after he cancelled a verbal agreement with Barca. The midfielder looked set to move to Spain but PSG jumped in and made a better offer which changed the mind of the midfielder. It’s believed the French club offered almost double what Barca had tabled and the Liga side had no intention to raise their bid.