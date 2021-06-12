Former Zimbabwe international Alois Bunjira’s academy, Albun Academy, has been kicked out of the inaagural Marvelous Nakamba Tournament slated for later this month, Soccer24 can exclusively reveal.

Albun, together with Dynamos U-17, Highlanders U-17, Bulawayo city U-17, Chicken Inn U-17, Ajax Hotspur U-17, and Hwange Dynamo were initially invited to take part in the inaugural tournament which take place between 19 and 20 June in Bulawayo.

But when the tournament was launched in the City of Kings yesterday, Bunjira’s academy was missing from the final teams list and was replaced by Manicaland Juniors U-17.

A source close to proceedings at the tournament, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Soccer24 that Albun had been booted out by ZIFA, on ‘political grounds’.

Bunjira is well-known critic of the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board and has made known his intentions, of challenging the Harare businessman for the association’s presidency next year.

