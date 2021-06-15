Zimbabwe have been presented with a possibility to face Senegal in the 2021 COSAFA Cup scheduled for next month in South Africa.

The Teranga Lions are this year’s guest nation and will participate in the competition for the first time. They are among the Warriors’ possible opponents ahead of the draw on Thursday.

The draw ceremony will be live on www.cosafa.tv from 11 am CAT.

This year’s edition will have a new format with twelve teams split into three groups of four. The top side in each pool, as well as the best runner up, will advance to the semifinals. There will be no Plate competition.

The other participants confirmed include hosts South Africa, defending champions Zambia, Botswana, Comoros Islands, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia.

The 12th team will be confirmed in the coming days with several interested parties.

The tournament will take place from July 7-18 Nelson Mandela Bay.