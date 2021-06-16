Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos is leaving the club after sixteen years.

The defender will not renew his contract when it expires at the end of this month.

Madrid had offered him a one year deal with a 10 percent reduction in salary, but the player didn’t accept as he was looking for at least a two-year year contract.

A press conference will be held tomorrow where Ramos will bid his farewell.

A statement by the club confirmed the development, saying: “Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.”

made over 670 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 101 goals.

He won twenty-two trophies with Madrid including five La Liga titles, three Champions League and four FIFA Club World Cup.

Related