Sierra Leone beat Benin 1-0 to complete the list of teams that have qualified for the African Cup of Nations scheduled for next

year in Cameroon.

The game was played on Tuesday after it had been postponed twice due to coronavirus pandemic.

Kei Kamara, 36, converted a penalty in the 19th minute to help the Leone Stars book a place at the continental showpiece for the first time in twenty-five years. The victory qualified John Keister’s team on goal difference after it finished level on seven points with Benin in Group L, which Nigeria won comfortably.

Sierra Leone join 23 other countries who have secured places at the Cup of Nations, including Zimbabwe who finished as runners-up in Group H.

The draw for the tournament, which was scheduled for this month, will be held on a date to be advised after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for Afcon 2021:

Cameroon (as hosts)

Mali

Guinea

Burkina Faso

Ghana

Sudan

Gabon

Gambia

Egypt

Comoros

Algeria

Zimbabwe

Senegal

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Morocco

Ivory Coast

Malawi

Nigeria

Mauritania

Cape Verde

Guinea-Bissau

Ethiopia

Sierra Leone