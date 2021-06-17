The Warriors have been drawn against Senegal in the 2021 COSAFA Cup scheduled for next month in South Africa.

The two teams have been placed in Group C along with Namibia and Mozambique following a draw ceremony conducted in on Thursday.

Senegal are this year’s guest nation and will participate in the competition for the first time.

This year’s edition will have a new format with twelve teams split into three groups of four. The top side in each pool, as well as the best runner up, will advance to the semifinals. There will be no Plate competition.

Group A has hosts South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while Group B has defending champions Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar and Comoros.

The tournament will take place from July 7-18 Nelson Mandela Bay.