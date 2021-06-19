Callisto Pasuwa has been added to the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA), becoming one of the first two foreign mentors to join the Malawian coaches’ body.

The Zimbabwean gaffer is the head coach of Nyasa Big Bullets, and has won two successive league titles with the team.

He was roped into the fold along with Zambian Dan Kabwe who coaches Silver Strikers.

NFCA chairperson Aubrey Nankhuni said they believe the two coaches are contributing to the development of the game in the country and that there is a lot that local coaches can learn from them.

He told The Nation newspaper: “We want to change the way the NFCA works going forward. These coaches are indeed foreigners, but they are doing a respectable work that is helping the country improve the standards of the game.

“If you look at the performance of Bullets and Silver in the league, you will understand what I am talking about. These coaches also deserve credit for Malawi’s Africa Cup of Nations’ qualification as the Flames relied on most of their finished products to build the winning team. We cannot ignore such coaches, but welcome them into our fold as there is a lot we can learn from them.”

Speaking after his appointment, Pasuwa said: “Previously, I restricted my work to Bullets and I was afraid of joining the coaches’ body as they seemed not interested in foreigners. But now I feel at home. I will tell my people in Zimbabwe that I am home away from home.

“Football is more scientific nowadays. Let us not be jealousy of each other but, rather work together to take the game of football to greater heights.”