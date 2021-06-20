Raphael Varane’s agents have reportedly initiated negotiations with Manchester United as the defender is pushing for his exit at Real Madrid.

According to reports in Spain, the French central defender is refusing to sign a new contract at Los Blancos after being offered an extension of two years with the option of one more. He has twelve months left on his current deal.

The player’s representatives are now hoping to meet with Manchester United this week in the hope of finalising his transfer to the Premier League side.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest in signing Varane, but his preferred move would be Old Trafford.

And Madrid will want around 60 million euros for the transfer as they look to finance a big-money move for either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

