COSAFA has released the provisional fixtures for this year’s edition of the COSAFA Cup.

Zimbabwe are among the twelve teams taking part in the tournament and were placed in Group C during a draw that was conducted last week.

This year’s edition will have a new format with twelve teams split into three groups of four. The top side in each pool, as well as the best runner up, will advance to the semifinals. There will be no plate competition.

The tournament will take place from July 7-18 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, and the Warriors will start their campaign on the 8th against Mozambique at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

They will face Namibia three days later in their second match before wrapping it up with a game against Senegal on the 14th.

The West Africans are this year’s guest nation and will participate in the competition for the first time.

Group A has hosts South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while Group B has defending champions Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar and Comoros.

The semifinal stage is scheduled to start on the 16th of July with the winner of Group A set to play the best placed 2nd runner-up while Group B winners will face Group C winners.

The final will happen on the 18th at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to close the tournament.