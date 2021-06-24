Washington Arubi is yet to decide on his future as talks for a new contract with his club Marumo Gallants (formerly TTM) have stalled.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper signed a one-year contract which will expire at the end of this month.

The club is willing to retain his services but Arubi is taking time to consider his future.

According to the player’s agent Michael Ngobeni, a final decision will be made after the player is done with the COSAFA Cup campaign.

“We are not rushing anything,” Ngobeni told Kick-Off. “He will be with the national team soon, and after that we will check what’s best for him, you know.”

Arubi is part of the Warriors squad to play at this year’s COSAFA Cup next month in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.