Warriors captain Knowledge Musona flew back to Belgium on Tuesday to join the Anderlecht pre-season, Soccer24 has gathered.

The 31-year old was in Zimbabwe after the 2020/21 Belgian Pro League ended, the same goes for his loan spell at KAS Eupen.

His future is once again uncertain as reports are rife that Anderlecht want to release him.

A source close to the player revealed that he flew back to Belgium on Tuesday to join his Anderlecht teammates in pre-season, while awaiting the club to make a decision on his future.

