Mighty Warriors have remained unmoved and outside the top 100 on the latest FIFA Women’s Ranking released on Friday.

The national women’s side is number 119 in the world and number 17 in Africa. The stagnation is due to prolonged inactivity as the team last played a game in November 2020.

Zimbabwe was supposed to travel to South Africa in May for two friendly matches but pulled out after facing logistical issues.

The following back-to-back fixtures against Eswatini in the Awcon Qualifiers which had been scheduled for this month were also not fulfilled after CAF suspended the games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, USA retained the highest ranking in the world while Nigeria took the top post on the continent.

World Top 10: 1. USA, 2. Germany, 3, France, 4. Netherlands, 5. Sweden, 6. England, 7. Brazil, 8. Canada, 9. Australia, 10. Japan.

Africa Top 10: 1. Nigeria, 2. Cameroon, 3. South Africa, 4. Ghana, 5. Ivory Coast, 6. Equatorial Guinea, 7. Tunisia, 8. Morocco, 9. Mali, 10. Algeria.