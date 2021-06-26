Kaizer Chiefs are through to the final of the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history after a goalless draw against Waydad Casablanca on Saturday.

Amakhosi won the tie 1-0 on aggregate, thanks to their first leg victory in Morocco last week.

The triumph sees Zimbabwean duo of Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande getting an opportunity to feature in the final.

It will be the second time for Billiat to achieve the feat having won the 2015 edition with Mamelodi Sundowns but the forward will have to return to full fitness first after suffering an injury a couple of months ago.

Chiefs will face the winner between Al Ahly and Esperance at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco on July 17.