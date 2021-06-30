Germany-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch could miss the Warriors camp in Harare and fly straight from his base to link-up with the team in South Africa.

The 19-year old was included in the 25-man squad for the COSAFA Cup tournament but is facing challenges to travel for national duty due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is the only player yet to report for camp.

According to Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, they are still negotiating with his club, Hamburger SV II, for his release.

‘He (Jonah) wants to play at the COSAFA Cup, and we are negotiating with his club,” the manager told the Herald.

“Remember, this fixture is outside the FIFA calendar. The club is worried about the third wave of Covid-19, in South Africa, and there are negotiations for Jonah to fly direct to Port Elizabeth.’’

The midfielder, who is the son of the late Reinhard Fabisch, the coach of the Dream Team, is yet to feature for the Warriors. He qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his mother, Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch.