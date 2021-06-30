Zambian star Patson Daka has completed his transfer to English Premier League side Leicester City from Austrian Bundesliga champions RB Salzburg.

The 22-year old forward is joining City on a five-year-deal and the move is worth £23m ($32m).

Speaking to LCFC TV after signing his contract, Daka said: “I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic Club. It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next.

“I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

“I will give my best for the Club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon.”

Daka, who scored 34 goals in 42 games in the previous term for RB Salzburg, will link up with fellow Southern African and Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe whose contract was recently renewed at the club.

He will also play against Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa and Brighton striker Percy Tau who both come from the COSAFA region.