Barcelona president Joan Laporta is not too worried after Lionel Messi’s future after the forward’s deal expired on Wednesday.

Talks have been on going with Barca willing to retain his services on a two-year contract. The club’s financial problems prevented a new deal from being signed before the June 30 expiry date.

Laporta, who made extending Messi’s deal a priority when re-elected in March, has said the Argentine wants to remain with the Catalan club, although it remains unclear when an official announcement could be made.

“We want him to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is on the right track, what’s left to sort out is the issue of fair play and we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties,” Laporta told El Transistor, as cited by Sky Sports.

“I’d like to be able to announce that he is staying but at the moment I cannot do that, because we are in the process of looking for the best solution for both parties.”