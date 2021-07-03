Germany-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch is no longer be part of the Warriors squad for the COSAFA Cup.

Fabisch has failed to travel for the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 19-year old was supposed to meet up with the rest of the squad in South Africa, but his club, Hamburger SV II, feared he could be affected by the third wave of the outbreak that has swept across the host country.

The midfielder is the son of the late Reinhard Fabisch and is yet to feature for the Warriors. He qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his mother, Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch.

Other players who have withdrawn from the squad are Knox Mutizwa and Kevin Moyo.

Mutizwa withdrew from the squad to attend to some family issues while Moyo pulled out due to an injury.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic has now made one addition to the team, Ben Musaka of Harare City, and will now travel to South Africa with twenty-three men.

The team is set to depart on Monday.

The Warriors are in Group C and will start their campaign on the 8th against Mozambique at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium. They will face Namibia three days later in their second match before wrapping it up with a game against Senegal on the 14th.