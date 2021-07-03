England and Denmark become the final teams to book their place in the semi-finals of the Euro 2020.

The Three Lions advanced to the final four after beating Ukraine 4-0 while Denmark edged Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday.

The two teams will clash against each other in the round.

In the other semifinal clash, Spain set up a date against Italy after beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

The Azzurri, on the other hand, beat Belgium 2-1.

Both semi-final clashes will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday – Wednesday.

Semifinal Fixtures:
Tuesday 6 July
Italy vs Spain (9 pm CAT at Wembley Stadium, London)

Wednesday 7 July
England vs Denmark (9 pm CAT at Wembley Stadium, London)

Related posts:

  1. Ronaldo makes history in win over Hungary
  2. UEFA EURO 2020 fixtures, dates, Venues, Groups and TV Info
  3. Gareth Southgate announce final England squad for Euro 2020
  4. Joachim Löw names his Germany squad for EURO 2020