Supersport United are in talks with Onismor Bhasera’s representatives for a possible a one-year contract extension at the club.

The Zimbabwean defender’s deal expired at the end of June and the Pretoria-based side is working on giving the player another contract.

His agent Steve Kapeluschnik confirmed the news to KickOff.com, saying: “I am talking to SuperSport about an extension for Bhasera, because his contract has expired.”

Bhasera, 35, has been at United for the past five years and is now the oldest member of the playing squad.

His experience has come in handy in recent campaign and he featured in nineteen games across all competitions last term.