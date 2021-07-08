Khama Billiat has explained the decision to join Kaizer Chiefs three years ago amid interest from many clubs including those oversees.

The Zimbabwean joined Amakhosi in August 2018 after deciding to end his five-year successful spell with Mamelodi Sundowns. The transfer came as a surprise as many believed the player was finally on his way to Europe after constantly been linked with Azerbaijan giants Qarabag FK.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung had to travel to Zimbabwe to convince Billiat to join the club.

Explaining the move n Amokhosi TV, the 30-year old said: “The day I signed for Kaizer Chiefs, I didn’t know I was going to be here [at Naturena].

“But it was a great move. I did sign in Zim, I was at home enjoying my holiday, trying to figure out my next move and what’s best for me.”

He added: “I had a couple of offers, but I felt like being at Chiefs it really made a lot of people happy, the same way I do still feel.

“On my debut, we were playing Macufe [Cup] in Free State, the reception I got was just amazing. I had so many people supporting me.”

Billiat’s three-year deal he signed in 2018 expired at the end of last month, and the club is working to extend it.