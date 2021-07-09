Follow our live coverage of the COSAFA Cup, Group B match between Malawi vs Zimbabwe.

First Half:

Malawi 1-0 Zimbabwe

32′ Karuru with a brilliant through ball to Sarupinda who takes it first time but his shot from a wide angle misses the far post and goes out for a goalkick.

29′ Free kick!!! Malawi get a free kick a few yards outside the box. The set-piece is taken to the goal but the wall is well positioned to block it.

27′ Goal!!! A squared cross from the right flank leaves Zim exposed and Khuda Myaba taps in to open the scoring. 1-0 to Malawi.

25′ Free kick!!! Sarupinda is fouled from some forty yards out. Dzingai behind it but his he strike wide.

21′ Sarupinda beats his first marker before running into the box. He tries to squeeze some space and strikes at goal but the shot is blocked.

17′ Solumba hits from a range but the effort’s sting is taken away after partial block. No problem for Arubi who saves it with ease.

14′ Zim on the break with a brilliant run from Amin on the left flank. Sarupinda is at the end of the attack but fails to hit the target inside the box. His strike goes a few inches wide.

8′ Free kick!!!! Amini is fouled on the touchline in Malawi half. The setpiece is taken long into the box but can’t reach the target man, Karuru, and Malawi clear the danger.

5′ Malawi holding a slight edge in possession in the opening moments of the game. Zimbabwe relying much on the left side but yet to create a meaningful attack.

Malawi XI: Kakhobwe, Sanudi, Chembezi, Chirwa, Idana, Myaba, Sulumba, Fidya, Nyasulu, Kuwali, Kumwenda.

Warriors XI: Arubi, Mucheto, Amini, Phiri, Mavhurume, Nadolo, Sarupinda , Karuru, Hachiro, Musaka, Dzingai.

