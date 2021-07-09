Zimbabwe came from behind and forced a 2-2 draw against Malawi in the second Group B game of the COSAFA Cup.

The Flames dominated the pace in the early moments of the game but could not create meaningful chances.

The Warriors, on the other end, relied much on the left flank with Qadr Amini making most of the runs along the touchline. Blessing Sarupinda and Ovidy Karuru also initiated some good attacks but all of their efforts in the first half failed to reach the target.

A quick breakaway in the 27th minute ended with Khuda Myaba tapping in past Washington Arubi and sent Malawi into the lead.

The Warriors’ response never showed immediate intention of coming back into the game and went to the break trailing.

They suffered another blow early in the second half after Kuwali made a long run before burying his shot into the back of the net to double the lead on minute 50.

However, tables soon turned a few moments later with Blessing Sarupinda pulling one back to launch the come back. He netted from a rebound on the hour mark, mopping in a goalkeeper’s spill following a double save which denied Karuru and Farau Matare.

Patrick Musaka equalled terms on the 77th minute after captain Karuru set him up from a free kick just outside the box.

The skipper could have added another one in his name but his rising effort from a short range hit the bar towards the full-time.

The result puts Zimbabwe on second position of Group B with two points after Matchday 2.