Willard Katsande believes Kaizer Chiefs has a chance to come out with a positive result against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final on July 17.

Chiefs will meet Ahly at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca‚ Morocco. This will be their first Champions League final in history.

The Zimbabwean midfielder said the Amakhosi side will accept the underdog tag but will not give too much respect to the Egyptians.

“My view about Ahly is that they are a good team with a rich history in African football‚” Katsande said, as quoted by TimesLive.

“What we are going to do is give them the respect they deserve‚ but when it comes to match day it’s a matter of who wants it more.

“So we are going there with our tag as underdogs. But we are just going to go there and showcase our talent.

“And they know that we are hungry to achieve. We didn’t come this far by mistake or fluke – we are here because we deserve to be here.

“Yes‚ obviously they will come with complacency and try to undervalue us‚ but at the end of the day, it’s not about history‚ it’s about the 90 minutes.

“We’ve seen in the Euros how football is changing. It’s not about big teams. It’s about who wants it more for that particular day.

“So we are geared up‚ we have sharpened our swords‚ pulled our sleeves up‚ and we are ready to rumble.”