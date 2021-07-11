Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has picked some positives despite his team losing 2-0 to Namibia in the COSAFA Cup – Group B match played on Sunday afternoon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Zimbabwe suffered their first loss at the tournament after going down in the second half courtesy of Qadr Amini’s own goal and Elmo Kambinda’s late effort. The national team had drawn their first two games in the group.

Speaking after the match, Logarusic admitted they couldn’t capitalise on their dominance but was convinced with the overall performance of his charges.

The coach said: “We didn’t use our dominance to score goals and individual mistakes at the back saw us conceding twice.

“However, I’m happy with the things I saw in the game. Most of my players are still young, and it (the experience) is good for them.”

He added: “We continue fighting and hope some results will go in our favour. Maybe in the last game (against Senegal), something will happen.

“We can still fight for the second position.

“This is Africa, and any team can win, so let us see how things will go.”

The Warriors will face Senegal in a must-win encounter on Tuesday.

Kick-off time is at 12 pm.