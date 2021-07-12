Azam striker Prince Dube’s hopes of winning the Golden Boot in his debut campaign in the Tanzanian Premier League are under threat after his closest rivals in the race closed the gap with three games to go.

Dube had opened a huge gap at the top of the scoring chart after netting fourteen goals but suffered two successive injuries which derailed him in the race. The Zimbabwean striker may not play for his team’s next two matches in the league.

This has given Simba Sports Club captain John Bocco a good chance of winning the Golden Boot if he is to maintain his scoring tempo. The forward recently moved equal with Dube on the scoring chart after taking his tally to fourteen goals also.

Another Simba SC player, Chriss Mugalu, is placed second with 12 goals while Kegere is in the third position with 11 goals.