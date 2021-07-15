South African Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants (formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) has signed Learnmore Muyambo.

The Zimbabwean defender is joining the club after leaving Harare City. He was unveiled on Thursday along with two other new signings namely striker Muhammd Patel, who most recently played for Spanish lower league club Loja CD and Dutch midfielder Joreon Lumu.

Speaking about the new arrivals, club chairman Abram Sello said: “It is an exciting time for us as a team to bring in such experienced individuals. We will be able to participate confidently in the PSL and the Caf Championship. I would also like to thank my technical management for working hard in the last few weeks to identify such good talent.”

Muyambo will link up with fellow countrymen Washington Arubi, who also the captain, and Farai Madhananga.

Meanwhile, Gallants have also confirmed the appointment of French coach Sebastien Migne. He will be assisted by the Belgian Jean-Francois Losciuto.