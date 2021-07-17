Willard Katsande will become Kaizer Chiefs’ all time foreign player who has played the most number of games for the club.

Katsande, 35, will make his 326th appearance tonight in the Champions League final against Al Ahly. The achievement will see the midfielder surpassing fellow countryman Tinashe Nengomasha’s record.

He will reach the feat after eleven years at the club, one more than the now-retired Nengomasha who spent a decade at the Soweto giants between 2002 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat is on the bench in tonight’s Champions League final.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Frosler, Mphahlele, Mathoho, Cardoso, Katsande, Blom, Ngcobo, Mashiane, Parker, Nurkovic

Al Ahly XI: El Shenway, Maaloul, Ayman, Benoun, Akram, Hamdy, El Soulia, El Shahat, Afsha, Taher, Sherif