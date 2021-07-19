Arsenal have announced the signing of Belgian midfielder Sambo Lokongo from Anderlecht.

The 21-year old signed a long-term contract and becomes the Gunners’ second signing of the window following the arrival of Nuno Tavares from Benfica last week.

He will wear No.23 shirt at the Emirates.

Head coach Mikel Arteta, commented on the transfer and said: “Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development.

“He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.

“We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”

