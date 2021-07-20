Everton have confirmed that a member of their squad has been suspended after police launched an investigation.

The EPL club didn’t reveal the identity of the player or the charges involved but said they are assisting the authorities with their inquiries.

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Related