Evans Rusike will reportedly join South African Premier Soccer League newcomers Sekhukhune United ahead of the new season.

The Zimbabwean was released by SuperSport United at the end of the last campaign.

He was initially linked with CAF Champions League-bound AmaZulu before Sekhukhune joined the race.

According to Daily Sun, Rusike will now join the latter on a free transfer.

Should the deal be made official, the 31-year old will link up with fellow countrymen Tapuwa Kapini, who is the captain at the club, Walter Musona and Talent Chawapiwa.

Chawapiwa signed up with the club this week on a two-year contract.