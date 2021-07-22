Gerald Takwara has confirmed his return to the South African Premier Soccer League after joining Chippa United from Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The midfielder signed a two-year contract to mark his return to the league. He was with Ajax Cape Town (now called Cape Town Spurs) during their time in the top-flight three years ago.

Speaking on the transfer, Takwara, who underwent trials at his new club last year, told H-Metro that he is happy to get another chance to play in South Africa.

“I came for trials and they took me in,” he said.

“I’m just happy that I managed to make it into the team and I’m so grateful for the opportunity I got.”

Takwara also reflected on his time at Ngezi Platinum Stars. The 26-year old joined the Zimbabwean PSL side in 2019 on his return from South Africa.

He said:“I had a wonderful run there, the people were great and the team work was on point.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t win any trophy but would never regret my stay there. I would’ve loved to stay there but l thought of moving on and to just go forward.

“In life you have to move on even though you’re comfortable at the place you’re at.”