Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is increasingly becoming uncertain, with the club now expecting PSG to make a bid for the player before the close of the transfer window next month.

Pogba has entered the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, and negotiations for a new contract between the 28-year-old’s representatives and United have stalled.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Manchester United are now trying to avoid losing him for free next year and are ready to listen to PSG’s offer, hoping to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

It’s also claimed that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has already started discussing personal terms with PSG, who believe they can sign the midfielder for less than half the £89million he cost United in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been looking at alternative midfield targets, including Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

