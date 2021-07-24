Premier League sides Everton and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Zimbabwean star Marvellous Nakamba and are both looking to test Aston Villa’s resolve for the Hwange-bred midfield enforcer.

Nakamba (27), is still considered an important player in the Claret and Blue squad but will likely face more competition in midfield, as the Dean Smith-coached side is looking to sign Spanish enforcer Oriol Romeou to bolster the holding midfield department, in which the Warriors star already competes, with Brazilian Douglas Luiz.

English publication Daily Mail, reports that Everton and Palace are both considering approaching Villa for Nakamba before the end of the transfer window.

The two clubs, now under the tutelage of Rafa Benitez and Patrick Viera respectively, are, as per the publication, having the Warriors star on their wanted list.

Nakamba has made 50 appearances for Villa since his move from Belgian giants Club Brugge in 2019.

