Kaizer Chiefs have decided not to extend Willard Katsande’s stay beyond the end of his contract, Soccer Laduma has reported.

The midfielder’s deal expired at the end of last season, and this will marked the end of his decade-long stay at the Soweto giants.

Initially, it was thought he may be awarded a one-year deal, albeit as a fringe player.

The publication claims that Chiefs will make an announcement in the coming days regarding the decision to cut ties with one of their longest-serving players.

Katsande became Amakhosi’s most capped foreign player after making his 326th appearance in the Champions League final against Al Ahly two weekends ago. The achievement saw him surpassing fellow countryman Tinashe Nengomasha’s record.

The 35-year old won two league titles plus an MTN8 Cup during his stay at the club.