Khama Billiat has been offered a new two-year contract by Kaizer Chiefs.

The midfielder’s deal had expired at the end of June though Chiefs had an option to extend it by another season.

However, the club decided to offer the Zimbabwean a new contract which will expire in 2023.

The Soweto giants have also extended the contracts of Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker.

Willard Katsande, whose deal also expired in June, will leave the Soweto giants after his stay was not extended.

The 35-year-old had been with Amakhosi for the past decade and will depart as the club’s most-capped foreign player.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have so far added ten new players including Cole Alexander and Keagan Dolly.

Austin Dube, Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota complete the list.