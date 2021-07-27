Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Raphaël Varane.

The Red Devils will pay a fee understood to be £34million ($47m) plus add ons for a total of £41m ($56m).

A statement by the club reads: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

This confirms Varane’s arrival as the club’s third signing after goalkeeper Tom Heaton and forward Jadon Sancho.

The defender may have to quarantine before he can start training with United.