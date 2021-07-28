Warriors star Jordan Zemura has wrapped up the pre-season with Bournemouth after featuring in the friendly match against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The 21-year old came on on the hour as the Cherries conceded two quick goals in the final quarter-hour to lose the match 2-1.

The defender also travelled with the squad to Spain three weeks ago and featured in the team’s first friendly match of the pre-season against Real Balompedica Linense. The left-back started in the game and played for seventy minutes as his side won 4-2.

Bournemouth also played Granada during their trip, and Zemura featured as a second-half substitute.

The Championship side’s next match will mark the beginning of their season when they play MK Dons in the first round of the EFL Cup on July 31.

The league campaign will start a week later with a home game against West Brom.