Black Rhinos Queens have been drawn against Green Bufalloes Women of Zambia and Tura Magic FC of Namibia in Group B of the inaugural COSAFA Women’s Champions League.

The Queens are the most recent Zimbabwe Women’s Super League champions.

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are in Group A, and will take on Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies from Botswana and Eswatini’s Manzini Wanderers.

The tournament will be played between from August 26-September 4 in South Africa.

And the top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.The winners will qualify to the continental showpiece event that is set for later in the year.

2021 TOTALENERGIES CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE I COSAFA QUALIFIER DRAW

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho)

Double Action Ladies (Botswana)

Manzini Wanderers (Eswatini)

Group B

Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Black Rhino Queens (Zimbabwe)

TURA Magic (Namibia)