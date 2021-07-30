Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is likely to miss the Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup encounter against Orlando Pirates.

The 30-year old showed flu-like symptoms on Thursday and was given time off as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Amakhosi coach confirmed the news to the media in his squad update ahead of the season curtain raiser.

“Khama went down today (on Thursday) with some sort of flu. We need to be careful and do all the Covid-19 tests,” Baxter said.

Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic will also miss the match together with Siyabonga Ngezana, Lebogang Manayama and Dumisani Zuma.

Chiefs will also start life without Willard Katsande whose contract was not renewed after it expired in June.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT at Orlando Stadium in Jo’burg.