Dynamos have registered a new goalkeeper, Tanyaradzwa Jinja, with the Premier Soccer League.

The 20-year old is now part of the senior team following his promotion from the club’s development side where he was attached since 2013.

Jinja told Dynamos’ media that he is grateful for the opportunity presented to him and is looking forward to a fruitful season.

“I am glad about this move. It has always been my wish to play for the senior team. I am happy I finally got the opportunity.

“I believe Dynamos gives a player the right stage to express himself and to get one’s efforts recognised since it is a big club,” the youngster said.

Jinja will compete with first choice goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, Geoffrey Chitsumba, Wellington Mangena.