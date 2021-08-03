Warriors duo of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi will begin their French Ligue 1 season this weekend.

Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon will start the campaign on Saturday against Brest. The match will be played at Groupama Stadium at 5 pm CAT.

The striker will be available for selection after recovering from a thigh surgery that kept him out for three months.

The 25-year old featured in Les Gones’ final pre-season friendly against Porto on Saturday, coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute. He missed the team’s other warm-up games as he battled to return to full fitness.

Munetsi’s Stade de Reims will open their season when they travel to Nice on the following day at 3 pm CAT.

The midfielder is set to play an integral part in the campaign after he featured in all the pre-season games.

Reims played four warm-up matches against Valenciennes, Chambly, Lens and Hoffenheim.

Ligue 1 Matchday 1 Fixtures:

Friday 6th August

Monaco vs Nantes – 9 pm

Saturday 7th August

Lyon vs Brest – 5 pm

Troyes vs Paris Saint-Germain – 5 pm

Sunday 8th August

Rennes vs RC Lens 1 pm

Bordeaux vsClermont – 3 pm

Nice vs Reims – 3 pm

St Etienne vs Lorient – 3 pm

Strasbourg vs Angers – 3 pm

Metz vs Lille – 5 pm

Montpellier vs Marseille – 8:45 pm