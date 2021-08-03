Warriors duo of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi will begin their French Ligue 1 season this weekend.
Kadewere’s Olympique Lyon will start the campaign on Saturday against Brest. The match will be played at Groupama Stadium at 5 pm CAT.
The striker will be available for selection after recovering from a thigh surgery that kept him out for three months.
The 25-year old featured in Les Gones’ final pre-season friendly against Porto on Saturday, coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute. He missed the team’s other warm-up games as he battled to return to full fitness.
Munetsi’s Stade de Reims will open their season when they travel to Nice on the following day at 3 pm CAT.
The midfielder is set to play an integral part in the campaign after he featured in all the pre-season games.
Reims played four warm-up matches against Valenciennes, Chambly, Lens and Hoffenheim.
Ligue 1 Matchday 1 Fixtures:
Friday 6th August
Monaco vs Nantes – 9 pm
Saturday 7th August
Lyon vs Brest – 5 pm
Troyes vs Paris Saint-Germain – 5 pm
Sunday 8th August
Rennes vs RC Lens 1 pm
Bordeaux vsClermont – 3 pm
Nice vs Reims – 3 pm
St Etienne vs Lorient – 3 pm
Strasbourg vs Angers – 3 pm
Metz vs Lille – 5 pm
Montpellier vs Marseille – 8:45 pm