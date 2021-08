Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, for a British transfer fee record of £100 million.

Grealish (25) joins the Citizens on a six year deal.

“Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Grealish on a six-year deal,” announced the club via a statement.

The England star will wear the number 10 shirt left by Sergio Auguero, who left for Barcelona.

